Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MAR opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.