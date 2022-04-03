Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 745,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

