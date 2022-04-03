Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.90. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 260 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

