Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. 8,033,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Argus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.