Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

