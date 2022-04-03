Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.65

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 333321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

