Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.65

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 333321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
