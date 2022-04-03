Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0007

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $413,130.02 and $27,673.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.87 or 0.07528344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00100441 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.