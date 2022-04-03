Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 209,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,934,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Matthews International by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

