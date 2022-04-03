MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $34,897.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,115.66 or 1.00182303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00069232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00141412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00060221 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

