Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTST opened at $3.29 on Friday. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

