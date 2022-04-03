MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

MXL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 641,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,702. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

