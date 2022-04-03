McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 9,801 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 858.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $257.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

