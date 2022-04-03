McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79.

