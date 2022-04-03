McDonald Partners LLC Has $176,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

