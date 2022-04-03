McDonald Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1,262.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $415.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

