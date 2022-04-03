McDonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.