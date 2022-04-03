McDonald Partners LLC Invests $700,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

