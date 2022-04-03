McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

