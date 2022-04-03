Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $746.07

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 746.07 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 767.60 ($10.06). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 762.40 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,077,197 shares changing hands.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($85,993.25). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($662,634.74). Insiders have bought a total of 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955 over the last three months.

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

