MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.55

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and traded as high as $209.93. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $209.93, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

