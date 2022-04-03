MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.55

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and traded as high as $209.93. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $209.93, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.