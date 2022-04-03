Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 175 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.