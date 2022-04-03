Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

