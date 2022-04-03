Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.