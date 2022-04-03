Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $218,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

