Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 134 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CRUS stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

