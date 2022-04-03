Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

