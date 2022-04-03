Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

