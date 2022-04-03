Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 15,501 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,541,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.