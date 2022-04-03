Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 428,330 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,330 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,250 shares of company stock worth $1,541,965. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

