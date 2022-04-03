Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $2.28 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

