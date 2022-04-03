Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

UTHR stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

