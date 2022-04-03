Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,460 shares of company stock valued at $492,847. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

