Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $9.75 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $8,072.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,970,931 coins and its circulating supply is 79,970,833 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

