MFA Financial Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:MFA)

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

