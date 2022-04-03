MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $99.67 Average PT from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

