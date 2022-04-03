MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $99.67 Average PT from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $762,072. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
