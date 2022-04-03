Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,536,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

