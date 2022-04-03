Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 109,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

