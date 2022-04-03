MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $160,163.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.29 or 0.00024567 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $122.31 million and $160,163.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.64 or 0.00690863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,828,311 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

