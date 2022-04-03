Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) to report $514.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX remained flat at $$66.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 115,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,364. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.