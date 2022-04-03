Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report $514.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX remained flat at $$66.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 115,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,364. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

