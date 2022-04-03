Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock remained flat at $$66.15 during trading on Thursday. 115,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.