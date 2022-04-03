Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $172.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,600,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

