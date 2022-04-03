Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $176.93 on Major Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $176.93 or 0.00380161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and $8,321.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 55,718 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

