Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.