Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

