Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

MOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mogo stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mogo by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

