Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,902,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $265.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.81.

