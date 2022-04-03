Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.