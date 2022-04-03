Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.