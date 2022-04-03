Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.03 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

