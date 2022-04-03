Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

KOF opened at $56.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

